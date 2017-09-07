UTC Wrestling releases 2017-2018 schedule

(GoMocs.com)- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling head coach Heath Eslinger announced the Mocs 2017-18 schedule today. Chattanooga hosts five matches, along with the prestigious Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Clothing, during the upcoming season.



"We are excited about the challenge this schedule presents our student-athletes," stated Eslinger. "We have some high-level completion in both a dual and tournament setting to get us ready for the conference season."



The annual Blue-Gold match starts things off on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Mocs then hit the road for the first week of official action in Virginia. The first dual is a Southern Conference matchup at VMI on Nov. 4. The next day, UTC is at the Hokie Open in Roanoke, Va.



The first home match of the year is against Virginia Tech in Maclellan Gym on Nov. 17. The Hokies are coming off a sixth-place finish at last year's NCAA Tournament.



UTC follows that with a trip to West Point, N.Y., for the Black Knight Invite on Nov. 19. The Mocs also compete twice on Dec. 2, beginning with a match at Davidson early in the day. UTC then makes a short trip to Lake Norman for an evening dual against N.C. State. The Wolfpack placed 17th at the NCAAs in March.



The Mocs then have a big match against Ohio State in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, Dec. 17. The Buckeyes were runners-up at last year's NCAA Championships. UTC closes out the calendar year with a Dec. 18 home match against Ohio.



The Southern Scuffle returns to Chattanooga on its traditional Jan. 1-2 dates in McKenzie Arena. Non-conference action concludes with the Virginia Duals in Hampton, Va., on Jan. 12-13.



UTC has home matches against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Jan. 19), Appalachian State (Feb. 4) and Gardner-Webb (Feb. 11) in the second half of the season. Road bouts include at The Citadel (Jan. 21) and at Campbell (Feb. 18).



The Citadel hosts the SoCon Tournament on March 3, while the NCAA Tournament is March 15-17 in Cleveland, Ohio.



