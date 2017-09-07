Hurricane Irma cancels Southern League Championship

With the path of Hurricane Irma uncertain, the Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs have canceled the 2017 BC Powder Southern League Championship Series.

On their website, the Southern League posted the following message:

With the well-being of players, families and fans of those in the projected path of the storm in mind, the League determined that the Championship Series would not take place this year. Each of the winners of the best-of-5 North and South Division Series will be declared Co-Champions for the 2017 Southern League season. "With an abundance of caution, I have made the hard decision to cancel our Championship Series," stated league president Lori Webb. "Due to concerns for our players' safety, coupled with potential shortages of gas, hotel rooms and other items that may hinder the many evacuees leaving the affected area, it seemed like the right thing to do. As this storm passes through, I hope for the best to all those in harm's way."

The South Division Series has also been affected by the impending weather and evacuation. Game 3 (and games 4 and 5, if necessary) will be relocated from Jacksonville, but the Jumbo Shrimp will remain the "home" team for all three contests. Game 3 will be held in Pensacola, the host site of Games 1 and 2, while Games 4 and 5 would be played in Biloxi.