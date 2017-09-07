Food City to deliver groceries to your doorstep

Food City has launched their new same-day delivery service through a joint partnership with Instacart.

Available to over 160,000 Chattanooga residents, users can order online at foodcitydelivers.com or download the Instacart App to fill their virtual carts.

Orders will be delivered to the doorstep, often in as little as an hour.

During the on-line checkout process, customers use their Food City ValuCard number to take advantage of added savings and ValuPoints, and choose a delivery window ranging from within one or two hours, up to seven days in advance.

“Food City is committed to providing our loyal customers with the best products and services possible,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Our Food City GoCart curbside pick-up continues to be very popular and we’re excited to have the opportunity to work with a great partner like Instacart to expand our e-commerce options to include the added convenience of home delivery.”

Instacart is offering Food City shoppers $20 off their first order of $35 or more -- plus a free first time delivery -- when they enter the code CHATT20 at checkout (offer expires 10/6/17).