What the Tech? Cool features of iOS 11

Apple is expected (will) unveil its new iPhones Monday, September 12th but even if you're not planning on getting a new device, it's still going to be a big day. Apple's mobile device operating system, iOS11 will be available for download with a slew of new features that will change how your current iPhone works and looks.

From a new voice for Siri to improved maps to a feature to put an end to distracted driving, there's something for everyone in iOS 11. I've been using it for the past month so I can tell you what to expect. Here are my favorite changes:

Do Not Disturb While Driving. This feature uses the phone's accelerometer and Bluetooth to detect when you're in a moving vehicle. If you're in a car moving down the highway and you receive a text message your phone does not show the notification on the screen and will not 'wake up'. The person sending the text will receive an automated reply stating that you're driving and that you'll get back to them when you stop. This feature must be turned on in settings.

The control center is all new. If you use this convenient feature by sliding your finger up from the bottom of the screen you see a number of shortcuts such as turn on/off airplane mode, open the camera app, turn on the flashlight and several others. Now with iOS11 you can add other apps to control center.

Live photos can be edited, marked up or turned into gifs for sharing. You can also choose which frame of the live photo you'd like to save as the featured photo saved to your camera roll.

There's a one handed keyboard that slides to one side or the other. This will be helpful especially for people using one of the plus model iPhones.

Siri has a new voice and will translate things to several different languages. ? You can record the iPhone screen including your voice.

Scan any document with your phone camera and save it to notes.

The App Store has a new look. ? More options to share in text messages. The tray looks much cleaner and it's easier to share gifs, music and now other files from other applications.

Apple Maps gets an update which is supposed to improve accuracy (let's hope) and also includes mapping features for inside some buildings and airports. Get step-by-step directions, for example, to a Starbucks inside an airport.

Share wifi passwords by putting two phones side-by-side. This will come in handy when you have a guest who needs to know your difficult home wi-fi password.

Apple has changed the compression format for photos and videos. Apple says this will allow you to save twice as many images on your phone using the same amount of storage.

Take screenshots and mark it up with doodles or stickers.

Your phone can answer calls automatically. Set it to answer a call after 3 or 5 seconds and listen through the speaker for hands-free use.

You may love the new features in iOS11 but if you're the type of person who hates change, you may want to wait awhile before downloading it. Per Apple's history the new operating system should be available for download shortly after the unveil September 12th.