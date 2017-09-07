Hurricane Irma skirts Puerto Rico, leaves 1 million without power

Hurricane Irma has plunged more than 1 million residents of Puerto Rico into darkness, but the Category 5 storm stayed just out to sea early Thursday after slamming a string of small Caribbean islands and killing at least nine people.

Officials say Irma demolished the tiny island of Barbuda before skirting Puerto Rico on Wednesday night — with its destructive path expected to graze the Dominican Republic before targeting the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos on Friday. A hurricane watch was likely to be issued later Thursday for portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys.

The Latest on the Storm

Irma, still a Category 5 hurricane with 180-mph winds, will brush the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday before striking the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos on Friday.

It skirted Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and left more than 1 million people without power.

At least nine people have been killed: Eight in St. Martin and St. Bart, and one in Barbuda.

Irma could make landfall on Sunday in Florida, then rake parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

On Thursday morning, Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello said officials were beginning the arduous task of assessing damage to the island and bringing back electricity to its hardest hit areas.

Irma is only the latest setback for Puerto Rico, which has been ravaged by an economic crisis for the last decade. Its crumbling infrastructure means that parts of the U.S. territory could be blacked out for months, authorities warned earlier in the week.

Here are the current conditions & forecast for #HurricaneIrma. Updates continue all morning long on @weatherchannel. pic.twitter.com/CTvb3IO3vv — AMHQ (@AMHQ) September 7, 2017

Ricardo Ramos, chief executive of the island's electric utility, said about two-thirds of the island's electric customers — more than 1 million — were without power late Wednesday. More than 56,000 people were without potable water.

Charlyn Gaztambide Janer, who lives in the San Juan suburb of Guaynabo, told NBC News that while power was out "this is a lot better than it was predicted to be."

She added: "I lived through Hurricane Hugo [in 1989] and that was far, far worse. That was horrible. This is nothing compared to that."

Kait Parker, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, warned that "a tremendous amount of rainfall over Puerto Rico ... means that flash flooding is one of our biggest concerns."

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record, was about 95 miles north of Punta Cuna, Dominican Republic, at 5 a.m. ET. It had maximum sustained winds of around 180 mph, with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center said that swells "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" were expected to hit the southeast coast of the U.S. later Thursday.

#HurricaneIrma forecast to directly impact most of #FL this weekend initially as a Cat. 4. SAT LOOP: https://t.co/n5qeWen0EM pic.twitter.com/bNf2tZd34p — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 7, 2017

Irma killed at least eight people and injured 23 in the French Caribbean island territories of St. Martin and St. Barts, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

"It's a tragedy, we'll need to rebuild both islands," he told French radio France Info. "Most of the schools have been destroyed."

Early Wednesday, one person was killed on the tiny island of Barbuda. Nearly every building there was damaged when Irma's core crossed almost directly over and about 60 percent of its roughly 1,400 residents were left homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to remove debris and give other services that will largely be paid for by the U.S. government.

Irma's 185-mph maximum winds inched toward the strongest on record: the 190-mph pummeling that Hurricane Allen gave the Caribbean, northern Mexico and southern Texas in 1980. Puerto Rico hadn't seen a hurricane of Irma's magnitude since San Felipe in 1928, which killed 2,748 people in Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico and Florida.

And the next targets are lined up — the National Hurricane Center said that while fluctuation was likely, Irma was forecast to remain a Category 4 or 5 powerhouse hurricane at least into Friday as it marches through the Turks & Caicos Islands, Bermuda, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, and eventually, Florida.

"This thing is expected to maintain its strength," Parker said, and that means that as Irma continues north, as much as 20 inches of rain could swamp the Turks & Caicos and the southeast Bahamas with storm surges up to 20 feet beginning late Thursday.

Irma should still be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall near Miami sometime Sunday, forecasters said. It is then expected to move north along or very near the East Coast on Sunday night into Monday, with a second landfall projected between Savannah, Georgia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, late Monday or early Tuesday.

Life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds were forecast for coastal areas from South Florida to South Carolina.

"As of tonight, South Carolina is in its path," Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said Wednesday night. "Now is the time to act."

In Puerto Rico, many streets were virtually deserted after bottled water, flashlights, batteries and other staples flew off store shelves in recent days. Long lines snaked around gas stations southeast of San Juan. Classes were canceled, and schools were stocked with supplies for refugees.

Anne OBrion, a nurse from Richmond, Virginia, knew the hurricane was coming when she booked her vacation in Puerto Rico, "but I didn't want to give up my trip for it."

So OBrion was stuck in her hotel in San Juan as Irma made its way past the island Wednesday night.

OBrion said she had told authorities that she's a nurse and was prepared to pitch in if she's needed.

"One doctor can't take care of all these people," she said. "I'm willing to do what's necessary to help people. That's why I do what I do."

Federico de Jesus, a political consultant and founder of FDJ Solutions in Washington, D.C., was in Puerto Rico celebrating his birthday with his parents on Wednesday, even though he also knew the hurricane was coming.

He was huddled with his parents in their eighth-floor San Juan condominium unit listening to the whistling winds and watching the trees bend.

"We are stocked up with food and water, and we put [up] tormentas. That's what they are called in Spanish. They are metal covers for the window," de Jesus said.

Even so, by about 5 p.m. the building had lost power, and de Jesus said most other families had taken shelter at a stadium.