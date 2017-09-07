In town for Ironman? There's plenty for you to do

Welcome athletes, fans and families of the 2017 Ironman in beautiful Chattanooga.

You've no doubt seen the centerpiece of Chattanooga's downtown redevelopment. But you might be asking yourself if it's worth the price of admission.

Short answer, Yes.

The Tennessee Aquarium was built in 1992, with a major expansion added in 2005…and it is all world-class.

The salt and fresh water towers are home to 10,000 animals and across the street….and an IMAX theater.

This adventure is for anyone – all ages and athletic abilities. All athletes need to carb – and there are various ways to soak them in.

If you prefer the liquid intake – OddStory Brewing and Hutton & Smith are a pretty good option.

Both located on nearly the same MLK block, OddStory Brewing Co has been described as an "indoor beer garden". Hutton & Smith is known for their delicious sample flights.

This up and coming section of town is quickly becoming a favorite of both residents and visitors to the Scenic City.

Cause bringing a dog makes everything better? Very good

If you're looking for a place to train or just check out...perhaps we can interest you in the Chickamauga Battlefield.

The Chickamauga Battlefield covers nearly 13 square miles in North Georgia…just about a half hour's drive from Chattanooga's city center.

The battlefield is open from 6 am to sunset every day with miles of quiet walking trails and paved roads. The posted speed limit in the park is 25 miles per hour making for a low-key place to ride or run.

The purpose of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is to preserve, protect and interpret the stories and resources associated with the Civil War campaign for Chattanooga.

Whether you choose to spend time here or anywhere else in the Tennessee Valley, we're glad you're here and we hope you have a great time.

Are you looking to carb up and soak in some remarkable views?

Well, within walking distance of downtown Chattanooga, Bluff View Art District is a creative haven that specializes in the visual, culinary and landscape arts.

You can also find something to suit any taste at one of the three restaurants, including authentic Italian at Tony's Pasta Shop, elegant global cuisine at Back Inn Cafe or European style desserts, pastries, coffees and sandwiches at Rembrandt's Coffee House.

Not to mention it's all right next to beautiful, unique art museum.