10 Things to Know for Today

1. IRMA'S DEADLY RAMPAGE THROUGH FRENCH CARIBBEAN

The Category 5 storm has killed at least eight people and injured 23 in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy, France's interior minister says. The overall death toll is at least 10.

2. AP: MOST FLORIDA FLOOD ZONE PROPERTY NOT INSURED

Flood insurance coverage has dropped in the state, where 59 percent of properties in hazard zones go without, an AP analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency data finds.

3. WHERE PRESIDENT'S OLDEST SON IS HEADED

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to meet privately with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

4. WHAT POPE IS AIMING TO DO IN COLOMBIA

Francis will encourage everyone to rally behind a peace process seeking an end for Latin America's longest-running conflict and to address the inequalities that fueled it.

5. IN MESSAGE TO PYONGYANG, THAAD UPGRADED

Dozens of protesters are injured as the U.S. military adds more launchers to the high-tech missile-defense system it installed in a South Korean town to better cope with the North's threats.

6. RESEARCHERS TACKLING FRESH QUESTIONS ABOUT CTE AFFECTING NFL

The suspected cause is repeated head blows for the degenerative brain disease now detected in the brains of nearly 200 football players after death.

7. EX-CONFEDERATE CAPITAL EYES STATUES' REMOVAL

Richmond, Virginia, was in the midst of studying how to add historical context to the monuments. But when deadly violence hit Charlottesville, new calls were sparked for the statues to come down.

8. FEDS EXPECTED TO SHARE PLANS ON TITLE IX ENFORCEMENT

Obama administration guidance that governs how colleges handle sexual assault complaints may be revised because some critics say the rules went too far.

9. DEAD TREES FORCE FIREFIGHTERS TO SHIFT TACTICS

U.S. Forest Service statistics compiled for the AP show that about 6.3 billion dead trees are still standing in 11 western states and about 20 percent were likely killed by a massive beetle outbreak.

10. WHO STOOD IN WAY OF COVETED US OPEN MATCHUP

Juan Martin del Potro beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinal round, spoiling a showdown with the Swiss tennis star's longtime rival, Rafael Nadal.

