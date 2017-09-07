Picture perfect through the weekend, then rain from Irma?

Good Thursday. First, a HUGE welcome to the IronMan 70.3 athletes visiting our fair city. The Chamber of Commerce could not have ordered a more timely or perfect forecast. Today we will have sunshine, low humidity, and temps in the mid-70s. The evening looks good with clear skies as we drop through the 60s.

Friday through the weekend will be equally as nice. We will start cool each morning with temps in the mid-50s. Each afternoon will be comfortable and sunny with highs reaching about 80.

Next week is interesting. We will see clouds building in Monday ahead of Hurricane Irma. Some of the rain from Irma will likely move in late Monday into Tuesday. How much rain we get from the storm depends on the exact track which is still somewhat uncertain. I do think we will get SOME rain, however to start off next week.

For the latest on Irma and your local forecast, get the new WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY: