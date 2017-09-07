Signal Mountain possible break-away meeting Thursday night

Signal Mountain residents will meet Thursday with city leaders to get answers about the possibility of forming a municipal school district.

Some want to break-away from the Hamilton County School System, while others say more research needs to be done.

Members of the Signal Mountain School System Viability Community have spent the last several months trying to figure out if forming their own district could become a reality, but not everyone is on board and many of them still have questions.

Hamilton County Mayor, Jim Coppinger, says he has been inundated with phone calls and messages from residents on the mountain about a lack of representation from county leaders.

Coppinger says most of these people are from the unincorporated areas that want to know how this will to their students.

It's why the county will host a forum Thursday night to present the facts and answer questions about the possibility of breaking away.

If the Signal Mountain Community formed their own district it would be made up with about 2,500 students.

The meeting will happen at Signal Mountain Middle/High School at 6:30 P.M.

The mayor says that no action will be taken at the meeting,but that it is simply to present the facts and answer questions from the community.