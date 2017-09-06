UPDATE: Carjacking leads to police chase, crash on Shallowford Road exit

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say Wednesday's night's carjacking began near the 6000 block of Cornelison Road and led to a police chase that ended with a multiple-vehicle crash.

Police spokesman Rob Simmons said that the suspect's vehicle went from Lee Highway to the Interstate 75 northbound off-ramp on Shallowford Road, where it lost control and crashed into a second vehicle stopped at a traffic signal.

The second vehicle then struck the rear of a third vehicle.

The suspects were arrested at the scene by Chattanooga police.

Anthony Duckett has been charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Retaliation against judge, juror, officer

Resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process

Evading arrest

Disorderly conduct

Speeding

Reckless driving

Driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled license

Car jacking

Emily Baggett has been charged with carjacking.

The victims in the chain-reaction crash were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: A carjacking in Chattanooga Wednesday night led to a police chase that ended with a crash on the Shallowford Road exit.

Police spokesperson Rob Simmons says the carjacking happened on Brainerd Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officers in the area of the incident saw the suspects driving away from the scene and started chasing them.

The suspects, who police identify as Anthony Duckett and Emily Baggett, ultimately crashed into a vehicle on the Shallowford Road exit from Interstate 75 north, shutting down the off-ramp for more than an hour.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Two people were in the car that was hit by the suspects. Their injuries were minor.

