Application Period Underway for Statewide Sandhill Crane Season

NASHVILLE --- The application period for Tennessee’s to participate in Tennessee’s first statewide sandhill crane hunt is underway and will continue through Sept. 27, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced.

More than 1,100 tags (one tag per hunter) will be issued through the statewide use through a computerized draw. These tags are valid statewide, including the Southeast Sandhill Crane Zone.

An application for the sandhill crane hunt can be made online on the TWRA website by clicking here. Applications can also be made at TWRA license agents or one of the four TWRA regional offices.

The statewide sandhill hunting season is Dec. 2-Jan 28, 2018, except the season is closed in the southeast zone from Jan. 12-14.

In addition, hunters can also apply for waterfowl blinds on selected TWRA wildlife management areas.