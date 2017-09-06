Two Catoosa Co. detectives resign over 'inappropriate relations' with witnesses

Two Catoosa County detectives resigned from the Sheriff's Office after they admitted to having inappropriate relations with witnesses.

A release from Sheriff Gary Sisk says the two that resigned were Detective Tim Deal and Lieutenant Freddie Roden.

The release says, "On separate occasions and on separate cases each Detective had an inappropriate relation with a witness of a case they were investigating."

When confronted each man admitted to their indiscretions, according to the release.

A Facebook post by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office in May of this year shows Lieutenant Roden was given the "Marksmanship Award" during the annual awards banquet and cookout at Covey Creek Farm.

The release says the Sheriff’s Office will work with the District Attorney’s Office to adequately resolve any cases the two detectives still have pending.

