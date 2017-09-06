Chattanooga Fire Department 11th annual food drive

The Chattanooga Fire Department is holding their 11th annual food drive September 11-15.

The food drive supports the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

The kick-off for the food drive will be September 11th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart on Signal Mountain Boulevard.

Firefighters will be there for 12 hours, collecting food donations.

Here is a list of places to drop off food donations throughout the week:

sept. 11th, 1:30 p.m., at red bank elementary school -- wash away hunger event.

sept. 12th, 2:00 p.m., at csas, wash away hunger event

sept. 13th, 1:30 p.m., at hixson elementary school, wash away hunger event

sept. 14th, 2:00 p.m., at e. brainerd elementary school, wash away hunger event

sept. 15th, 10:00 a.m., at normal park museum magnate school, wash away hunger event