Chattanooga Fire Department 11th annual food drive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Fire Department 11th annual food drive

Posted: Updated:
By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Connect

The Chattanooga Fire Department is holding their 11th annual food drive September 11-15.

The food drive supports the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. 

The kick-off for the food drive will be September 11th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart on Signal Mountain Boulevard. 

Firefighters will be there for 12 hours, collecting food donations. 

Here is a list of places to drop off food donations throughout the week: 

sept. 11th, 1:30 p.m., at red bank elementary school -- wash away hunger event.

sept. 12th, 2:00 p.m., at csas, wash away hunger event

sept. 13th, 1:30 p.m., at hixson elementary school, wash away hunger event

sept. 14th, 2:00 p.m., at e. brainerd elementary school, wash away hunger event

sept. 15th, 10:00 a.m., at normal park museum magnate school, wash away hunger event

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.