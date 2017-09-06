WRCB back on air after outage from Tuesday's storm

Channel 3 would like to thank our viewers for their patience as our engineers worked to get us back on air today after we took a power hit during Tuesday's storm, causing damage to our equipment.

Service was restored around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Viewers who rely on an antenna may notice Channel 3 is available on 13.1 and 13.2, instead of 3.1 and 3.2. This is not permanent, but allowed us to return to air quickly.

Many of you missed last night's episode of America's Got Talent. Tonight's results show will be re-broadcast this Friday at 9:00 p.m. If you want to see Tuesday night's show, the best way is through "on-demand" at NBC.com. You can also see the episode on most on demand products through your cable or satellite providers.

Again, thank you for your patience. We're glad to be back with you this evening.