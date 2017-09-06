UPDATE: Preliminary report shows toddler was left unsupervised w - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Preliminary report shows toddler was left unsupervised with gun

Photo by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White. Photo by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White.
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office preliminary investigation found that the three-year-old child was shot while being unsupervised in an area where a firearm was left unsecured. 

The child's injuries from the shooting were not believed to be life-threatening.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hixson Wednesday night that sent a toddler to a hospital.

It happened in the 7300 block of Valley Lane around 6:20 p.m.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Matt Lea says a 3-year-old was somehow shot.

Lea says the details surrounding the shooting are unknown and under investigation.

Lea says the child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

