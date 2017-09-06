UPDATE: Ooltewah High student hit by vehicle on Snow Hill Road

UPDATE: An Ooltewah High student was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening while landscaping on Snow Hill Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea says the student, whose name has not been released, was weed-eating a ditch when the incident happened in the 5900 block.

Lea says the driver left the scene but was eventually caught.

The victim was flown by LifeForce to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Lea says no further information is available at this time.

A portion of Snow Hill Road is closed as deputies investigate.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has shut down a portion of Snow Hill Road, where a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle Wednesday.

It happened in the 6400 block just before 4:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office confirms a person was hit by a vehicle, forcing officers to close the area of the road.

The victim's condition is unknown.

