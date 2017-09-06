South Pittsburg at Marion Co. once again win Game of the Week vote

South Pittsburg and Marion County are set to make history in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

They've been clashing since 1924 with South Pittsburg holding a 47-40-4 edge, but Friday marks the first time they will ever meet as the top ranked teams in their respective TSSAA Classifications.

Marion County, the state's number one 2A team, is 2-1 with an overtime loss to 3A powerhouse Sequatchie Co. The Warriors will play host and have won two of the last three meetings with the Pirates.

South Pittsburg, the state's number one 1A team, is 3-0 with blowout wins over Bledsoe Co. and Sale Creek and a narrow win over Sequatchie Co.

We've seen tears on both the winning and losing sidelines in years past of this matchup, one of the Tennessee's oldest and most popular rivalries.

Our Game of the Week crew will be on hand on Friday with live pregame and postgame coverage from Marion County High School.