TWRA: Four people killed in Labor Day boating accidents

Four people lost their lives in boating-related accidents in Tennessee during the Labor Day holiday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The fatal incidents occurred on Cherokee Lake, Chickamauga Reservoir, and Kentucky Lake. TWRA is continuing investigation of the incidents.

Those Labor Day incidents bring the number of fatalities in the state to 14 for 2017. There have been 43 serious injury and 43 property damage incidents documented.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s Labor Day weekend statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.