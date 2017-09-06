Cleveland police need help identifying suspect

Cleveland Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man in the pictures.

He is wanted for armed robbery.

Tuesday night a little after 9, he went to the Citgo Gas Station on Mouse Creek Road and pulled a large knife on the clerk demanding money from the register.

After getting the money the clerk managed to run away and lock himself in the bathroom

The suspect,unable to get to the clerk, left store.

Police say it is possible that the man was driving a red scooter type vehicle.

He is a regular at this store and most likely lives in the nearby area.

If you know who he is call police.



