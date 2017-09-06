What the Tech? New iPhones

When it comes to Apple announcements of new devices there's one thing we know: there's nothing official until Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about it. Apple has a history of keeping the lid on any announcements but over the past few years there have been 'leaks' which prove to be true when it comes to new iPhones. That appears to be the case with the long awaited iPhone 8 due to be introduced September 12th.

Many of the 'leaks' come from hush-hush talk between Apple employees. Some (many in fact) come from Chinese companies that build many of the parts that go into new devices and some rumors can be found while browsing cellphone cases built by other Chinese companies that get leaks from parts suppliers.

What will the new iPhone be called? How big will it be? How much will it cost? How is it different than the last iPhone? These are the questions every iPhone user wants to know in advance of the official announcement. While the internet is flooded with rumors, some are more likely than others to prove true. I've rounded up a slew of rumors that I think are probable in the next iPhone. Ready?