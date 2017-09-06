UPDATE: Neighbors speak out against proposed landfill in Harrison

UPDATE: Hamilton County could have a new landfill if county leaders choose to rezone part of Harrison.

The proposed landfill would be used for landscaping and construction waste. It would go next to the current one, which is full. Both are owned by private companies.

However, many neighbors are not happy with the new proposal.

Judy and Glenn Vines have a home surrounded by hummingbirds, flowers, and a lot of green landscaping.

"Our wildlife here, we have deer that come through here every day,” Judy said, “We have the wild turkeys and things."

The Vines have lived in their home for 25 years. Now, they're worried the beauty of their property on Bryan Road is in trouble.

A private landfill currently sits near their home; it’s something they fought against 10 years ago.

"It’s disappointing and its scary," urged Judy.

The Vines, and their neighbors, got a letter in the mail a few weeks ago. That's when they learned their fight against a landfill wasn't over, and neighbors are fighting back.

A poster sits at the entrance of the neighborhood with bold red letters reading “STOP THE NEW LANDFILL.”

"This is out to destroy a beautiful piece of properties, not just ours,” said Judy.

A private company, Birchwood II, LLC has proposed installing a second landfill next to the current one, which is full.

According to a letter sent to neighbors from the company, owned by Greg Krum, the landfill would only hold landscaping and construction waste.

But neighbors tell Channel 3 they are still concerned, and not just about their homes, but runoff into the Tennessee River.

"They need to move it up because it's going to destroy everything down to the river,” Glenn said, “It's going to seep into the river.”

"It's moving into our river that feeds downtown Chattanooga,” Judy said.

It's a proposal many neighbors, including the Vines, said they plan to battle.

"It shouldn't be here,” urged Glenn, “Right in the middle of a subdivision."

Channel 3 reached out to Greg Krum, he was unable to speak with us Wednesday. But will be at a public meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Training Center in Ooltewah at 6 p.m.

Another meeting will be held September 11, at the county commission office at 1:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: A new landfill could be coming to Hamilton County.

A public meeting will be held September 7 at 6 p.m. It will be at 9100 Snowhill Rd. in Ooltewah.

There will be another public hearing September 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hamilton County Courthouse.