Clearing skies, cooler, and breezy today

Good Wednesday. Clouds will clear out through the morning, and this afternoon will be excellent with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid-70s. We will be a bit breezy this afternoon with winds from the northwest at about 15 mph. This evening will be very pleasant with temps in the low 70s, cooling to the low 50s overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be stellar. Lows will be in the low 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity will continue hanging around.

The weekend looks amazing for the Ironman 70.3 and all the other great outdoor activities around the Tennessee Valley. Saturday and Sunday will both sport sunshine, lows in the mid-50s, and highs hovering around 80 degrees.

We MIGHT get some rain from Hurricane Irma at the beginning of next week, but that is entirely reliant on the exact path the storm takes.

David Karnes

