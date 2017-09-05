UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters called to Hamill Road house fir - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters called to Hamill Road house fire

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters have been called to a house fire in Hixson Tuesday night.

It was reported in the 3100 block of Hamill Road shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Officials confirm a working house fire and say no one has been hurt at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters are expected to be at the scene "for a while" to make sure the fire is out.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.