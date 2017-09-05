UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters called to Hamill Road house fire

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -
Chattanooga firefighters have been called to a house fire in Hixson Tuesday night.
It was reported in the 3100 block of Hamill Road shortly before 7:00 p.m.
Officials confirm a working house fire and say no one has been hurt at this time.
The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.
Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters are expected to be at the scene "for a while" to make sure the fire is out.
