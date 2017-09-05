UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters called to Hamill Road house fire

Chattanooga firefighters have been called to a house fire in Hixson Tuesday night.

It was reported in the 3100 block of Hamill Road shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Officials confirm a working house fire and say no one has been hurt at this time.

On scene of house fire @ 3140 Hamil Rd. Most of fire is out. No injuries. Damage is substantial. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/yfUbiBlvUG — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) September 6, 2017

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

Still working to get all of the fire out. The firefighters will be here for a while. No word on the cause. ChattFire pic.twitter.com/tLGpnOrTER — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) September 6, 2017

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters are expected to be at the scene "for a while" to make sure the fire is out.

