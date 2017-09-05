UPDATE: Strong storms expected tonight

UPDATE: The afternoon's strong storms took down some trees and branches, as well as some localized flooding. Some hail we spotted in Hixson and Red Bank.

Showers and storms will become more numerous as the night progresses. Some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds and some hail. Lows tonight will be in the low 60's. Skies will clear out for Wednesday and winds will pick up out of the northwest.

Highs should be in the mid to upper 70's. Wednesday night will be clear and quite cool with lows in the low 50's in the city and in the upper 40's elsewhere.

SPOTTED: Tree down on a power lane blocking one lane on Norcross Rd. @WRCB @CHAPublicWorks pic.twitter.com/otpfNxGcIp — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) September 5, 2017

Very comfortable weather will continue right into the weekend with a great deal of sunshine and highs near 80 and lows ranging between the mid 50's to near 60 by the end of the weekend and into next week. By next Tuesday there is a good chance we may be seeing some of the rain from Hurricane Irma. By that time it won't be a hurricane. The direction of this powerful storm is still quite uncertain, so changes in next week's forecast will more than likely change.

Paul Barys

