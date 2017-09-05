Woman's body found in Alabama field - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman's body found in Alabama field

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -

Deputies in DeKalb County, AL are investigating circumstances surrounding a woman's body that was found Sunday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body that was found in a field on County Road 592 in the Sylvania area while land was being cleared, according to a statement from DeKalb County? Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

When authorities arrived, the woman as found unresponsive.

The body was transported by the DeKalb County Coroner’s office to Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for an autopsy. 

The investigation is still active. 

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 visit their website.www.dekalbcountysheriff.org 

