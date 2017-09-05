Volkswagen opens eLabs in Hamilton County schools

German automaker Volkswagen has partnered with Hamilton County Schools to open an eLab at Sale Creek Middle High School, part of a donation of $1 million donation by Volkswagen Chattanooga and the State of Tennessee.

The new lab is the first of eight in Hamilton County, according to a news release.

Nearly 8,000 Hamilton County students will have access to the science labs, which feature rapid prototyping technologies such as renewable energy components, laser cutters, CNC routers, 3D printers, robotics, microcomputers, and vinyl cutters.

Sale Creek Middle High School Volkswagen eLab was the first of the eight Hamilton County Schools selected for the first phase of installations in March of 2017.

The other seven schools whose eLabs were operational at the start of the 2017 school year are:

Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences

Dalewood Middle School

East Hamilton Middle High School

The Howard School

Hunter Middle School

Normal Park Museum Magnet School

Red Bank High School

“At Volkswagen Chattanooga we hold a deep, active and ongoing belief that education, whether at university, a middle school lab or an apprenticeship on the shop floor, is crucial to a successful career,” said Ulrich Heimann, Executive Vice President of Finance & ITP Volkswagen Chattanooga. “These Volkswagen eLabs will teach hands-on, engineering-based learning, and we are excited that eight labs around the county are opening this school term to engage and inspire the imagination of children throughout the community,” Heimann said.

Each Volkswagen eLab is staffed with a Volkswagen eLabs Innovation Team to ensure utilization to the maximum capacity. The teams are made up of highly trained teachers with specialized skills in facilitating learning through digital fabrication.

The schools are each responsible for raising $5,000 annually in cash or contributed materials to ensure that the lab is continually refreshed and materials are replaced.

Hamilton County middle & high schools will be able to apply for funds in 2018 to be chosen for the remaining eight Volkswagen eLabs. By opening 16 Volkswagen eLabs over the course of the next 15 months, Hamilton County schools will lead the nation in digital fabrication in formal education settings.