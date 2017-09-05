Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. welcomes new K9 officer

Hamilton County Sheriff Office's newest deputy has four legs and a powerful nose. Sheiff Jim Hammond hosted a press conference Tuesday morning to introduce the department's K-9 deputy, Tynne.

Tynne is a 3-year-old Hanoverian Hound, formally trained in South Carolina with Georgia K-9.

Officials say Tynne was raised in Slovakia and she even has her own passport from the European Union.

Her breed is said to have descended from the bloodlines of the "Liam Hounds", which were large hunting hounds from the medieval times in the 16th and 17th century in Germany. Deputies say Hanoverian Hounds are known to be some of the best tracking and hunting dogs in the world.

Tynne's nose is one of the most sensitive noses among canines, allowing her to track persons for several miles and through water.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Department currently has 3 full-time K-9 Deputies assigned to drug detection and apprehension, but deputies say Tynne will be the county's only solely trained tracking dog. While all K-9 dogs are trained in the art of tracking, Tynne's training was dedicated solely to tracking.

Her cost and training is estimated to be more than $10,650 dollars. Sheriff Hammond says the money for Tynne was donated by the AEGIS Law Enforcement Foundation, a private foundation.

Hammond says he believes Tynne's tracking abilities are a vital asset to all law enforcement agencies in and around the Tennessee Valley. Tynne will primarily work in Hamilton County, but she will also travel anywhere her skills are needed most.