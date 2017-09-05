Harvey donations delivered by roadways and runways

Chattanooga area organizations are continuing to pour out donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

One organization, The Museum of Flight, is hosting what they call Operation Texas Star.

Organizers said volunteers have taken six 26-foot box truckloads of donated items to Texas and made 39 flights with a plane full of donations.

They said aircraft were able to fly donations into areas trucks could not get to due to road closures.

Organizers said the mission is not over yet, but they are asking the public for assistance.

If you would like to donate items they can be taken to the Museum of Flight.

Organizers are also taking donations for fuel costs. So far, they have spent $3,600 on fuel.