HAPPENING TONIGHT: Chattanooga City Council to vote on senior property tax freeze

Tuesday night, the Chattanooga City Council will vote on the proposed 2018 budget.

The proposal includes a property tax freeze for senior citizens.

Residents must be 65 or older with an income below $38,720 to qualify. If a property owner qualifies for the program, their property taxes would not change even if there is a tax increase.

Ten years ago the state voted to let counties and cities vote to implement that freeze.

As of May 17, 2017, 23 counties and 31 cities passed the legislation.

In August, Mayor Andy Berke told residents at Eastgate Senior Center now is the time to implement the tax freeze because of rising expenses senior citizens face.

In August, Mayor Berke said the City didn’t have an exact number of citizens that would be impacted, but said 15% of Chattanooga’s population are seniors.