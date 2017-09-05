National Cheese Pizza Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

National Cheese Pizza Day

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

Pizza lovers have another reason to celebrate today.

It's National Cheese Pizza Day, but this day is not to be confused with National Pizza Day which falls in July.

With the array of toppings these days, even pizza lovers know sometimes it's best to just go with the classic cheese.

According to a 2014 report from the u-s department of agriculture, about one in eight Americans consume pizza on any given day.


To celebrate national cheese pizza day, Pizza Hut will be offering large cheese pizzas today for five bucks with code "saycheese."

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump tells Congress to act on ‘dreamers’

    Trump tells Congress to act on ‘dreamers’

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:44:48 GMT

    President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday he’d be moving forward with a plan for DACA that would give Congress a window to act on the Obama-era program allowing young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to remain in the country. 

    More

    President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday he’d be moving forward with a plan for DACA that would give Congress a window to act on the Obama-era program allowing young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to remain in the country. 

    More

  • Relief comes slowly for coastal towns recovering from Harvey

    Relief comes slowly for coastal towns recovering from Harvey

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:39:58 GMT
    Gulf Coast communities that bore the brunt of Harvey's hurricane force winds are finding that relief hasn't come quickly.More
    Gulf Coast communities that bore the brunt of Harvey's hurricane force winds are finding that relief hasn't come quickly.More

  • Irma strengthens to a Cat 5 storm as it nears Caribbean

    Irma strengthens to a Cat 5 storm as it nears Caribbean

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:37 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:37:03 GMT
    Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to...More
    Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to strengthen more before nearing land late Tuesday.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.