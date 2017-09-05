Pizza lovers have another reason to celebrate today.



It's National Cheese Pizza Day, but this day is not to be confused with National Pizza Day which falls in July.



With the array of toppings these days, even pizza lovers know sometimes it's best to just go with the classic cheese.



According to a 2014 report from the u-s department of agriculture, about one in eight Americans consume pizza on any given day.



To celebrate national cheese pizza day, Pizza Hut will be offering large cheese pizzas today for five bucks with code "saycheese."