Showers and Storms Likely Today

Good Tuesday. A cold front will move through, bringing showers and storms to the area. We may see a few showers through the morning, but most of the rain will be this afternoon and evening. I do not expect any severe weather, though we may see some periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2" to 1". The clouds and rain will keep our highs today in the low 80s.

Behind the front we will have some really nice fall like weather settling in. Wednesday we will start with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 60s in the morning. The afternoon will be really nice with skies clearing and temps in the mid to upper 70s. Lower humidity will add to the comfort level.

Thursday and Friday will be just as nice, though the mornings will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 50s. It may even start in the 40s in some mountain spots. Both afternoons will sport the sunshine, low humidity, and temps in the mid to upper 70s.

I don't see much change for the weekend. Lows will be cool and pleasant in the 50s with highs a touch warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s, still way below the average high of 87.

Next week we may get some rain from what will left of Hurricane Irma. For the latest on Irma and more detail on your local forecast, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 68

Noon... Scattered Showers/Storms, 81

5pm... Showers/Storms Likely, 82