Walker Co. teacher arrested for aggravated assault over the weekend

Mugshot of Robert Samuel Forester provided by the WCSO.

A Walker County teacher was arrested over the weekend for aggravated assault.

According to the arrest report, 48-year-old Robert Samuel Forester was arrested on September 2, following the incident on Oak Hill Drive.

The report says Forester choked the victim.

Forester is a long-time science teacher and coach at Lafayette High School.

Forester bonded out of jail on Monday.

