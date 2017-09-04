Walker Co. teacher arrested for aggravated assault over the week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker Co. teacher arrested for aggravated assault over the weekend

Posted: Updated:
Mugshot of Robert Samuel Forester provided by the WCSO. Mugshot of Robert Samuel Forester provided by the WCSO.
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Walker County teacher was arrested over the weekend for aggravated assault.

According to the arrest report, 48-year-old Robert Samuel Forester was arrested on September 2, following the incident on Oak Hill Drive.

The report says Forester choked the victim. 

Forester is a long-time science teacher and coach at Lafayette High School.

Forester bonded out of jail on Monday.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

