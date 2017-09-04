UPDATE: Police chase ends with arrest, rescue of two suspects on Signal Mtn.

UPDATE: A police chase ended with the capture of two suspects on Signal Mountain Monday.

Soddy Daisy Police Captain Jeff Gann tells Channel 3, the two suspects, John Dakota Grant and Brent Lee Castleberry, are accused of stealing a car in Hamilton County.

A BOLO was issued for the suspects and the car shortly after it was stolen.

Captain Gann says a Soddy Daisy officer spotted the car in the 7000 block of Dayton Pike and a pursuit began.

The chase ended on Roberts Mill Road.

Gann says Castleberry was taken into custody at the scene; however, Grant tried to run from police and ended up falling over a ledge in the process.

Grant was rescued by Waldens Ridge EMS and taken to a local hospital.

Captain Gann says the two will be charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest by Soddy Daisy police. Gann says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is expected to file charges against the pair for the stolen vehicle.

