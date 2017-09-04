Miller-Motte plans to end enrollment at 7 locations, Chattanooga unaffected

ROANOKE, VA (AP) - A for-profit college says it plans to stop enrolling new students at seven locations across its multistate chain.

The Roanoke Times reports Miller-Motte Technical College couldn't find a new accreditor after its own, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, lost federal recognition. Spokesman Chuck Vella says the Roanoke and Lynchburg campuses are among seven across the company that plan to stop enrolling students.

Currently enrolled students at the Virginia campuses will be able to stay and complete their studies in what the college calls a "teach-out." Vella says new students who had enrolled for the fall term will be refunded any deposits.

The newspaper reports Miller-Motte has 15 campuses in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It also offers online-only programs.

Leeann Burnette, the Public Relations liaison with Miller-Motte Technical College in Chattanooga posted the following on the Channel 3 Facebook page in response to this story:

The Chattanooga Campus is NOT affected by this. We are currently enrolling for classes in all programs with start dates in September, October & January. Please feel free to contact me if you need more information. Thank you.

MMTC Spokesman Chuck Vella told Channel 3 Monday that the affected schools are located:

Lynchburg, VA

Roanoke, VA

Greenville, NC

Clarksville, TN

Hazleton, PA

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Shreveport, LA

The Associated Press contributed to this story.