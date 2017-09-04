Sprint to the finish yields a new Appalachian Trail record - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sprint to the finish yields a new Appalachian Trail record

Posted: Updated:
Joe McConaughy at the top of Mount Katahdin  after hiking the Appalachian Trail in record time (courtesy: Joe McConaughy @thestring.bean) Joe McConaughy at the top of Mount Katahdin  after hiking the Appalachian Trail in record time (courtesy: Joe McConaughy @thestring.bean)

MILLINOCKET, ME (AP) - A former Boston College cross-country runner has traversed the 2,190-mile (3,524-kilometer) Appalachian Trail in record time after a sleepless, 37-hour sprint to the top of Maine's Mount Katahdin.

Joe McConaughy, known on the trail as "Stringbean," reached the mountain summit Thursday, finishing his trek in 45 days, 12 hours, 15 minutes. He averaged about 48 miles (77 kilometers) daily.

The 26-year-old tells the Boston Globe that he loves running, hiking, the outdoors, "and pushing myself."

His unofficial time beats the previous best by about 10 hours and McConaughy says he did it without outside help. He says he mailed his food and supplies before starting in Georgia.

The Seattle native used global-positioning data and social media time stamps to back his claim. The Appalachian Trail Conference doesn't keep official records.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.