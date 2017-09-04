Vols help break in new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

From the 100-yard bar, to the world's largest video screen, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is every fan's dream.

The 1.5 billion dollar structure features angled seats from every corner, premium food options on every level, and a 16-story "window to the city."

It's quickly becoming known as the "stadium of the future," but it took over three years to get there.

"Great things take time, and this is going to be a great, phenomenal addition to the cityscape of Atlanta" says Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group. "It's going to be a complex design, but the team from the very beginning was looking for a landmark, iconic building. They were swinging for the fences to create the best fan experience in the world. Not in Atlanta, not in the United States, but in the world. And with that, comes the obligation to really push the envelope."

One of the most impressive features of the stadium is the eight-petaled, ocular retractable roof.

The one of a kind design opens and closes like a camera lens, but because of the size and weight, construction was delayed and the roof won't be 100% functional until a couple more months.