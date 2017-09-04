Help Lori Mitchell help local kidney patients in 'Dare to Dance' competition

It’s almost time for the 2017 Dare to Dance competition, the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga’s largest fundraiser of the year.



The event features local celebrities paired with professional dancers and will take place Saturday, September 23rd at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

This is the 10th Anniversary of Dare to Dance and organizers say they have some special surprises planned for the event. It is a sold out show.



All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support local kidney patients.



Channel 3’s Lori Mitchell is dusting off her dance shoes and learning some new moves for the competition.



She has been working with her professional dance partner, Brandon Barranco, to raise money and learn a new dance routine.



Lori is dancing to support the Emergency Medical Needs program. Many kidney patients experience other medical hardships beyond kidney disease. The program provides necessary items to make sure their needs are met. Some of those items include eye glasses, hearing aids, dentures and extractions.



Help Lori raise money for our friends and neighbors in the Chattanooga area who are living with kidney disease.