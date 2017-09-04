Help Lori Mitchell help local kidney patients in 'Dare to Dance' competition

The countdown is on to the 2017 Dare to Dance competition, the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga’s largest fundraiser of the year. It takes place Saturday, September 23 and Channel 3's Lori Mitchell is one of the participants.More
A former Boston College cross-country runner has traversed the 2,190-mile (3,524-kilometer) Appalachian Trail in record time after a sleepless, 37-hour sprint to the top of Maine's Mount Katahdin.More
