Great Labor Day, and even better late week

Good Monday. Your Labor Day will be warm and flawless with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid-80s. The humidity will be fairly low, so we will be very comfortable all day.

Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing scattered thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon commute home. I don't expect any severe weather with this front, but we could get about 1/2" of rain. Tuesday's high will reach 82.

Behind that front we will see a big cool down. Wednesday through Friday mornings will be cool in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will only make it to the mid-70s. Skies will be sunny, and the humidity will be low.

The weekend will be just as nice. Lows will maintain in the mid-50s, and highs will creep up a bit making it to about 80 both Saturday and Sunday.

We are watching Hurricane Irma very closely. This is a major hurricane that could impact the United States anywhere from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.

