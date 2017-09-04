Shooting on Central Ave involves CPD officers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shooting on Central Ave involves CPD officers

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Early Labor Day morning, a shooting left one person critically injured. 

It happened just after midnight on Central Avenue. Chattanooga Police officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious person. During this interaction with a suspect, shots were fired by law enforcement. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. 

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office assigned the lead role in investigating this incident to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. 

The scene was secured by the Chattanooga Police Department until investigators could arrive. 

Chattanooga Police say they will cooperate with HCSO investigators.

All Chattanooga Police officers who were on scene at the time of the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is per CPD police after being involved in an application of deadly force. 

This is the second officer-involved shooting in nearly three weeks. On August 14th 44-year-old David Alan Wooten from Cleveland, Tennessee was shot on Rossville Boulevard by CPD officers. The details on what lead to that shooting, have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops. 

