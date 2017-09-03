Dalton police arrest man on animal cruelty charge

Corey Yarbrough, 27, was arrested Sunday by Dalton Police on a charge of animal cruelty after officers received a report of a dog being hung by a fence near Harmon Field.

Police report the call came in shortly before 12:20 pm. A witness reported seeing Yarbrough walking in the area with a pit bull on a leash. The witness said that almost immediately after seeing Yarbrough the first time, she saw him again without the dog. Concerned, she told officers that she walked back towards Harmon Field to look for the dog and saw the pit bull hanging by its leash from a fence near the intersection of Cappes Street and Vernon Avenue. After getting the dog down, the witness called 911.

Responding officers investigated and placed Yarbrough under arrest. The dog was not harmed and was walking around at the scene. The dog was taken to Whitfield County Animal Control. At this time it is unclear why the dog was left hanging from the fence.