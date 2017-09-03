Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Hixson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Hixson

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

If you bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Hixson, check your numbers.

A news release from the Tennessee Lottery said a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Hixson.

The winner matched 5 of the 6 Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday. They were 4-13-31-50-64-12.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.