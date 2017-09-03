Chattanooga Market hosts 4th annual Run of Honor for public serv - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Market hosts 4th annual Run of Honor for public servants

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Hundreds of local runners showed their support for the public servants of the Tennessee Valley on Sunday.

They partnered with the Chattanooga Market and the Fraternal Order of Police from Rock City for the 4th annual Run of Honor 8K and 1 mile fun run.

The race course started off at the Chattanooga Market and took runners along historic Main Street and around the Chattanooga National Cemetery. They ended up on the 50 yard line inside Finley Stadium. 

Proceeds from the run will go toward the Tim Chapin Scholarship Fund and the Fort Campbell Fisher House.

