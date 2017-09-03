North Korea tests hydrogen bomb, Sen. Bob Corker responds - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North Korea tests hydrogen bomb, Sen. Bob Corker responds

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Senator Bob Corker is responding to reports that North Korea has conducted a sixth nuclear test that claims to be the most powerful to date.

On Sunday, NBC News reported that North Korea successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that would be placed on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Senator Corker issued the following statement on Sunday:

“I spoke with General Kelly this morning as the president and his national security team continued their work to assess the situation in North Korea and communicate with our regional partners,” said Corker. “We stand ready to work with the administration to support a comprehensive strategy that not only places an emphasis on deterrence but also empowers our allies and partners in the region, who must do far more to confront this threat.” 

