Convoy of Hope heads from Chattanooga to Houston

Sunday night, a convoy of trucks headed out to Houston to help relief efforts.

It's been just over a week since Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and the surrounding area, but many organizations are still helping out.



"Toothpaste and toothbrushes," Rabbi Shaul Perlstein looked around at items filling a U-haul.

The truck was filled with everyday items that many of us use without a second thought.

"It's something that a lot of people take for granted," Rick Cohen said after he dropped off a donation.

"It's a very big need and I can't imagine living without out," echoed Perlstein.

However, right now many people in Texas are doing without those very items.



So the Chabad of Chattanooga is helping to bring those products to people and families recovering after Hurricane Harvey.

"All these times when you talk about it, it's just so far away," said Perlstein, "You don't really realize..."

It was hard for Perlstein to put it into words, and it can be hard to realize what those people and families in Texas are going through.

"I mean, imagine a parent that needs bottles for milk for their child and they can't get any of that stuff," urged Perlstein, "That's, you know, it's heart wrenching to think about that."



That's where the Chattanooga community is stepping in.

"We dropped off stuff like baby bottles, and toothbrushes, and shampoo," said Cohen.

He was one of many people donating items in Chattanooga.

The truck full of items from Chattanooga is not alone.

It's joined by 7 other trucks from various areas on this trip, and many more trucks from across the country will also be making trips.

"It's just nice to see how many people have just come out from everywhere and just bringing a bag of this and that and all the different stuff," Perlstein said.

If you were unable to donate items, but would like to make a financial contribution, click here.

Just add in the notes that it's for hurricane relief.

Perlstein said all money raised will go towards relief efforts in Texas.