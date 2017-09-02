UPDATE: TWRA identifies man killed in jet ski crash in Dayton

A jet ski crashed in Dayton on Saturday killing one person.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the victim as 24-year-old Travis Hale who they say was operating the jet ski after dark.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Chickamauga Lake near Double S Road.

TWRA officials said Hale was traveling from a nearby area with a man and woman on another jet ski. They said he drove off and hit a private dock.

An autopsy will be performed by the Rhea County Medical Examiner's Office. The incident remains under investigation.

TWRA reminds everyone that it is illegal to operate a jet ski after dark. Jet skis are not equipped with proper lighting for night time use.

