UPDATE: TWRA identifies man killed in jet ski crash in Dayton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: TWRA identifies man killed in jet ski crash in Dayton

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DAYTON, TN (WRCB) -

A jet ski crashed in Dayton on Saturday killing one person. 

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the victim as 24-year-old Travis Hale who they say was operating the jet ski after dark.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Chickamauga Lake near Double S Road.

TWRA officials said Hale was traveling from a nearby area with a man and woman on another jet ski. They said he drove off and hit a private dock.

An autopsy will be performed by the Rhea County Medical Examiner's Office. The incident remains under investigation.

TWRA reminds everyone that it is illegal to operate a jet ski after dark. Jet skis are not equipped with proper lighting for night time use.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.