Channel 3 is getting a look at how many people want to be Chattanooga's next fire chief.

62 people from across the country have applied for the position. The human resources department is in the process of reviewing those applications.

City officials said the top candidates will be interviewed within the next two weeks. A recommendation will then be made to the mayor.

Officials said the goal is to have the new fire chief selected by the end of September, which is when Chief Chris Adams is retiring.