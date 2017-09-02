Harvey keeps UTC parents from seeing daughter play

Public health officials have confirmed two cases of West Nile virus (WNV), including one West Nile-related death, in Northwest Georgia and are urging the public to take precautions to prevent the mosquito-borne disease.More
The UTC women's basketball team had their season opener at Ole Miss, senior Lauren Greenspoon is from Houston and she was hoping to see her parents in the crowd but hurricane Harvey prevented that from happening.More
