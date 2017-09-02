Bradley Central escapes Ooltewah's late comeback, 42-35

Bradley Central was able to hold on to the lead Friday night, even after Ooltewah put together a late second half rally.

The Owls got on the board first thanks to a three-yard touchdown pass from Kyrell Sanford to Cam Chambers. Bears answered back right away though with a one-yard score by Nick Howell, tieing it up 7-7.

Sanford finished the night with 304 yards, and four touchdowns, including a 68-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Manning to give Ooltewah its first and only lead of the game, 14-7.

Bradley Central then ripped off 28 unanswered points to take a 35-14 lead. Touchdowns by Owls' Manning and Sincere Quinn would bring it within one score, but the Bears would hold on for the 42-35 win.

With the win, Bradley Central improves to 2-1, while Ooltewah falls to 1-2.