2017 Week 3: McMinn Central Charger Band

Ms. McDonald says her five year plan is on track with this year's group being heavy of freshmen and seniors. She marched 7th and 8th graders in the past, but now can march only 9th through 12th graders, all with significant experience on the field. Their show this year harkens back to the 70s and 80s with some classic rock that the students' grandparents may have enjoyed! Called 'Legends of Rock,' it features head-banging tunes from Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Kiss, and Journey and these kids love it...especially their electric guitar player.

We caught up with them at their first game of the season. Much like NASCAR, they traditionally start the season with their Super Bowl, against cross-town rival McMinn County. Another great part of the tradition for the game, the bands from the two schools practice together, eat dinner together, then perform two songs together from the field, first to the home stands then to the visitor's stands.

In addition to playing all of the home and away games, this group plan to perform at two contests, first at The Bradley Classic on September 30, then at Rhea County in October. Add to that the next step in the plan: replacing the school brass instruments. That will take some support from alumni and the community. To check on current fund raisers or to help the program out, feel free to email Ms. McDonald: amcdonald@mcminnschools.com.