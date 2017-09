The Chatsworth Police Department is investigating a deadly accident at Mohawk Industries Friday night.

It was reported around 8:00 p.m.

An official with the Murray County Coroner's Office says Vickie Dyer, 42, of Chatsworth was killed in an industrial accident at the plant located in the 1100 block of Duvall Road.

Details of the accident are under investigation.

